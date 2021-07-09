Cancel
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Juancho Hernangomez hurts shoulder practicing with Spain

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

Spanish news outlets reported Thursday that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez of Spain will miss the Tokyo Olympics with a dislocated left shoulder.

The Timberwolves released a statement that only confirmed Hernangomez was injured without commenting on the severity of it.

“We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangomez while playing with the Spanish National Team. We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available,” the statement said.

Reports from Spain indicated that the Spanish Basketball Federation said Hernangomez suffered the injury during a pre-Olympic scrimmage against France.

Hernangomez was one of several current and former NBA players set to represent Spain at the Tokyo Games, including his brother Willy Hernangomez, Pau and Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Rudy Fernandez. Spain is ranked No. 2 in the world by FIBA, behind only the United States.

Team USA Basketball schedule, men’s roster updates, Tokyo Olympics preview

Juancho Hernangomez, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Minnesota in 52 games (six starts) this season. In five NBA seasons for the Denver Nuggets (2016-20) and Wolves (2020-21), he has scored 5.7 points and grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media

