Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher finds home robbed after Stanley Cup loss

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJKUv_0arb0okC00

The Montreal Canadiens had their hearts broken when they lost 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals Tuesday, ceding the title to the Tampa Bay Lightning four games to one.

That wasn’t the end of the grief for Montreal alternate captain Brendan Gallagher, who returned home from Tampa to find his home had been robbed while he was away.

Gallagher posted a video to Tik Tok in which he wordlessly ate a sandwich while part of a Pitbull song played on the clip.

“When your stanley cup dreams are crushed and you come home to find out youve been robbed but its okay. Because (Pitbull) has been there and done that,” Gallagher wrote on top of the video.

Gallagher did not reveal any other details about the incident.

A 29-year-old right winger from Canada, Gallagher scored 14 goals and added nine assists over 35 games in the 2020-21 regular season and had two goals and four assists during the Canadiens’ run to the Cup finals.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Pitbull
Person
Travis Dermott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Montreal Canadiens#Washington Capitals#Toronto Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
HockeyCBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Played through groin injury

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Gallagher played through a groin injury in the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gallagher wasn't great from a scoring standpoint in the playoffs, notching just six points in 22 contests. He still made his presence felt with 47 hits and 52 shots on net while filling a top-six role. The severity of the winger's groin injury is unknown.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Montreal Canadiens Accused Of Cheating By Various Teams.

The Montreal Canadiens have been making headlines over the last couple of days. It started of course with the shocking Shea Weber announcement. After playing like a machine to help lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals, it was suddenly revealed that he was dealing with career threatening injuries and might never play again.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Montreal Canadiens will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals from the Amalie Arena on Wednesday night. The Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory in game four over the Lightning as they won their first game of the series. They will need another win tonight to save their season and force a game six in Montreal. As for the Lightning, they will look to bounce back and close out the series tonight in Tampa. Can the Canadiens force a Game 6 or will the Lightning close out the series?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Exposing Carey Price to Expansion Is A Fireable Offence

The Montreal Canadiens had to send in their protection list for the upcoming expansion draft yesterday evening. They can protect either seven forwards, three defenceman and a goaltender or eight skaters and a goaltender. There has been plenty of debate about the forwards that they may protect, and some disagreement on what defencemen they should keep (that was before Shea Weber was ruled out).
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Montreal Canadiens Try to Sign Gabriel Landeskog?

Although it didn’t seem like the Montreal Canadiens would be having that much of a different team next season, now that the offseason has kicked off, it looks like it could be the opposite. With Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault both exploring free agency, Shea Weber and Carey Price exposed...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Fans Need To Trust Marc Bergevin’s Decision on Jonathan Drouin

Apr 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jonathan Drouin Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens, like every other team in the league, had to submit their protection lists for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft earlier today. Well, that is every team except for the Vegas...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Who Will the Seattle Kraken Take in the Expansion Draft?

Feb 7, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) celebrates with Jonathan Drouin (92) and Brendan Gallagher (11) and Phillip Danault (24) after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. Each team taking...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLNBC Sports

Flyers make stunner of a trade to land a top-pair defenseman

Chuck Fletcher has shaken things up. Just ahead of Saturday's NHL trade and waiver freeze 3 p.m. ET deadline for the expansion draft, the Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Predators in exchange for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick. Patrick was then traded from Nashville to the Golden Knights for Cody Glass.
NHLwibqam.com

Stanley Cup returning to Montreal for repairs

The Stanley Cup is returning to Montreal for repairs after being damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s boat parade celebration on Monday. Photos circulating on social media showed the bowl on top of the 128-year-old silver trophy looking bent out of shape. A Lightning spokesman said the trophy will be...
NHLYardbarker

Positives Canadiens Can Take Away from Stanley Cup Loss to Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov had the right idea, just the wrong, disrespectful wording. Celebrating his team’s Stanley Cup Final win over the Montreal Canadiens, Kucherov trolled Habs fans by suggesting they overcelebrated their team’s Game 4 overtime victory. If Kucherov thinks that how Canadiens fans celebrate a Stanley...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Weber, Eichel and more

The 2021 NHL offseason has kicked into high gear with the Expansion Draft just days away and it’s been an eventful week for the Montreal Canadiens, to say the least. Fans across the league were surprised to learn that Carey Price, Shea Weber and Jonathan Drouin have all been left unprotected by general manager Marc Bergevin and are available to be selected by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Grading the Predators, Flyers & Golden Knights 3-Way Trade

In an exciting couple of hours prior to the expansion draft trade freeze, several trades were made that could have major effects on the landscape of the NHL. Perhaps the biggest move of the day saw longtime Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis sent to the Philadelphia Flyers in a three-team trade. With Viktor Arvidsson already sent to the Los Angeles Kings, it appears that the Predators have officially kicked off their rebuild. The full trade is as follows:
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Linked To Hyman, Landeskog

The Boston Bruins have let it be known they will be active on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency. Bruins GM Don Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have been in lockstep when it comes to improving the top 4 defensive and bottom 6 forward groups. The question now is, do they swing for the fences and acquire star players and mega contracts or focus more on role players?

Comments / 0

Community Policy