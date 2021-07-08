Cancel
NBA

Draft Roundup: Scotty Pippen Jr. returning to Vandy

By Syndicated Content
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided to return for his junior season after exploring his options for the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. Pippen announced his decision late Wednesday night on social media under the heading, “Nashville, I’m back.”. “After testing the waters of the NBA Draft process, I have...

