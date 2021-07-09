Cancel
Lawsuit that claims homes stolen from Black New Yorkers will move forward

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 11 days ago
Black homeowners in central Brooklyn are taking action against the city after losing their homes at an alarming rate as part of the controversial Third Party Transfer Program. The city’s Third Party Transfer program allows for a qualified sponsor or building developer to scoop up vacant, “distressed,” or occupied properties that are in foreclosure. Critics have noted that it’s mostly Black and brown people affected by the seizures, BK Reader reports.

