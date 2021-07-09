Lawsuit that claims homes stolen from Black New Yorkers will move forward
Black homeowners in central Brooklyn are taking action against the city after losing their homes at an alarming rate as part of the controversial Third Party Transfer Program. The city’s Third Party Transfer program allows for a qualified sponsor or building developer to scoop up vacant, “distressed,” or occupied properties that are in foreclosure. Critics have noted that it’s mostly Black and brown people affected by the seizures, BK Reader reports.thegrio.com
