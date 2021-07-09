Cancel
NCPDP Announces New Senior Vice President, Innovation, Richard Sage

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

Newly Created Executive Position to Focus on Growth Opportunities Aligned with NCPDP’s Strategic Plan. NCPDP announced today that Richard Sage has joined NCPDP as its Senior Vice President, Innovation. In this newly created position, Sage will cultivate a community of innovation within NCPDP to ensure our standards continue to support interoperability for new technologies, reforms and advances that will transform the future of healthcare in alignment with NCPDP’s strategic plan. In addition, operationally, Sage will provide leadership in the development and implementation of research needed for NCPDP’s business development, strategic planning, budgeting, membership recruiting, outreach, and sponsorships.

