Summertime Skin Essential ACS 200 Silver Gel Now Available in New Packaging

Ask any dermatologist—or anyone with keratosis pilaris, for that matter—and they'll tell you one of the biggest misconceptions about the best keratosis pilaris treatments is the belief that they're a cure-all for "chicken skin" or "strawberry skin." Fact is, there's no magic pill or fairy godmother (at least not yet) that can entirely eliminate the small white or red bumps that crowd the arms, legs, and butt cheeks of people with KP. But the good news? The symptoms can be managed.