LightWork Time, Performance Management and Recruit HR Solutions Integrate with Sage HRMS, Sage 100 and Sage 300 Payroll

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

LightWork® Software announces that its Time and Attendance, Performance Management, and Recruit and Onboarding modules integrate with Sage’s Human Resource Management System to provide a robust HR Solution. Leading organizations taking the initiative to make the digital transformation for their human resources departments are choosing solutions that improve and add to existing business software. LightWork Software also integrates with Sage 100, Sage 100c, Sage 300 and Sage 300c, is web-based, and has a flexible deployment with on premise, private cloud or software as a service (SaaS) options.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

