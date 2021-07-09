Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

Proprietary research highlights how trends are made in the Independent Channel. 3x3, a data-driven shopper engagement partner for beer, wine, and spirits brands, is pleased to release a proprietary report that outlines how trends in beer, wine, and liquor consumption are driven through the independent retailer channel. To reach a...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Liquor Stores#Retailer#Aperol#Colangelo Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Telecom and IT Marketing Agency Mojenta Named a HubSpot Platinum Partner

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojenta – the first digital marketing agency exclusively serving the B2B telecom, IT, and cloud industries – announced today it has recently achieved Platinum status with HubSpot, the premier inbound sales and marketing platform provider. HubSpot awards the Platinum distinction based on a...
Industryprogressivegrocer.com

What’s ‘in-store’ for the CPG sector? Consumer preferences beyond the pandemic

Webinar Date: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. An astounding 63% of Americans changed their shopping routines due to the pandemic. Change is set for the CPG sector’s future too — 54% of American consumers intend to do more to support local businesses and 40% plan to buy more sustainable products. Understanding consumers’ shifting behaviors and preferences at this pivotal moment is essential for the success of CPG players.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

3 Trends Shaping The Future of Retail

As more countries are easing pandemic restrictions, retailers are closely watching how the re-opening of stores is impacting consumer behavior. One of the biggest question is whether consumers will continue to buy online at the same scale as they did during the pandemic. This year’s Amazon Prime Day, a global bellwether for e-commerce, showed a continued strong year-over-year increase in online sales. Some online retailers, including the beauty brand Glossier, are preparing for consumers to flock back to in-person shopping experiences with the opening of brick-and-mortar stores.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Alcoholic Beverage Wholesale Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified a decline in commercial property prices as a major trend for the alcoholic beverage wholesale industry. There has been a decline in commercial property prices worldwide due to economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. This will benefit wholesalers as rent and property prices are major expenses. Therefore, the operating expenses for these businesses will decline significantly. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on alcoholic beverage wholesalers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Businessbizjournals

J.Jill appoints director from omni-channel designer brands retailer

Fashion retailer J.Jill, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jyothi Rao to its board of directors. Rao is the CEO and president of INTERMIX, an omni-channel boutique retailer of designer brands. Prior to joining INTERMIX, she held various leadership positions in the retail industry, including with Gilt Groupe, Calvin Klein and Gap Inc.
Retailgrocerydive.com

Food and beverage will lead online sales growth through 2024, Forrester says

Food and beverage will be the fastest-growing online sales category during the next several years, with a compound annual growth rate of 30% over the period spanning 2019 through 2024, according to a recent report by Forrester. Forrester expects digital share in the category to grow from 5.4% to 10.4%...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

The Future of Retail: Virtual Try-On, Augmented Reality & Mobile Will Be Key Sales Drivers

Augmented reality will soon be more than a retail novelty — and a large majority of consumers believe it will play a significant role in the future of shopping. According to a new report from Snapchat and Foresight Factory that surveyed 20,000 consumers across 12 global markets in May 2021, there will be a 33% increase in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers using AR before buying a product by 2025. Forty-five percent of millennials are anticipated to use AR.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Figure Eight Is Hiring Sales Associates In New York, NY

Showcasing a selection of sustainable, vegan brands across fashion, jewelry, and beauty, Figure Eight is a self-sustaining, regenerative, and iterative space that pursues the infinite possibilities of conscious discovery, community, and collaboration. Our new concept store, located in Soho, is the first multi-brand experiential boutique curated with a 360-degree approach to sustainability. In making this space, we are making space for something new. We are making space for what comes next.
Lifestylejust-drinks.com

Constellation Brands’ Svedka Vodka Sodas – Product Launch

Price – Listed on Drizly for US$3.49 per 35.5cl can. Constellation Brands has released a range of Svedka vodka RTDs in the US. The three-strong line-up comprises Mango Pineapple, Black Cherry Lime and Strawberry Lemonade. The 8%-abv RTDs are made with vodka, juice and sparkling water. The launch comes three...
Softwareathensceo.com

41% of Brand Marketers Say Holiday 2021 Will Make or Break their Business

Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today released exclusive research showing that 41% of marketers strongly agree that this holiday season is a make-or-break opportunity for their business, but only 21% feel completely prepared for it. With the 2020 holiday season marred by austerity, health concerns, and shipping delays, Sitecore intends its marketer survey to serve as a wake-up call for brands that are not yet thinking about the holidays – and are running out of time.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Retail Industry Vets Join Board of Save A Lot’s Parent Company

Two new high-profile industry leaders have been appointed to the board of directors at Moran Foods, parent company of the Save A Lot chain. Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, CEO for Staples U.S. retail, will serve as independent directors, effective immediately. Boehler and Motz...
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Alcoholic Beverages Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Constellation Brands, The Boston Beer, The Boston Beer

Latest released the research study on Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Alcoholic Beverages Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Alcoholic Beverages. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Bacardi Limited (England),Constellation Brands, Inc. (United States),Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium),Heineken Holding NV (Netherlands),Molson Coors Brewing Company (United States),The Boston Beer Company Inc.(United States),The Wine Group LLC (United States), E & J Gallo (United States).
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Own-Brand Oat Milk Beverages

The GRO The Oaty One oat milk is the latest edition to the plant-based product range from Co-op in the UK that will provide consumers with a competitively priced option to pick up. Set to launch at select Co-op and Nisa locations in the UK starting July 26, the product is priced at 79p per one-liter carton; this is positioned as being 58% cheaper when compared to leading branded oat milks. The barista-style oat milk is crafted using British oats and has been fortified with vitamins and minerals including vitamin B12, D and calcium.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Stratus Building Solutions Reaches Ownership Agreement for Major Florida Market

New Master Franchisee Robert McKeown Set to Lead Palm Beach Area. Stratus Building Solutions, the nation’s leading green commercial cleaning franchise, is welcoming a new master franchisee in a major Florida market. Robert McKeown agreed to a master franchise deal this Spring to take ownership of the Palm Beach County area, working with unit franchise locations from communities from Vero Beach to Pompano Beach.
RetailStamford Advocate

New book "GEN Z 360" by Hana Ben-Shabat is a Comprehensive Look at how Gen Z is Transforming Culture, Work and Commerce

SUMMIT, N.J. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. “A great read. Original research. Gen Z 360 provides the guidance we all need to effectively relate to Gen Z at personal, professional, and societal levels. Hana is making a timely call to action particularly relevant for educators, employers, and marketers; to listen, be open, adapt, and enable a generation that carries the voice of hope for our collective future.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy