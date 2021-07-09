3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

As more countries are easing pandemic restrictions, retailers are closely watching how the re-opening of stores is impacting consumer behavior. One of the biggest question is whether consumers will continue to buy online at the same scale as they did during the pandemic. This year’s Amazon Prime Day, a global bellwether for e-commerce, showed a continued strong year-over-year increase in online sales. Some online retailers, including the beauty brand Glossier, are preparing for consumers to flock back to in-person shopping experiences with the opening of brick-and-mortar stores.