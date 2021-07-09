Cancel
Seven African penguins die at Florida Aquarium from unknown cause

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials at the Florida Aquarium announced on Thursday that seven African penguins have died.

While initial testing was inconclusive, the Tampa veterinary team is conducting further medical tests to determine a possible cause of death.

The remaining penguins are receiving 24/7 observation and care, as reported by the AP.

“It’s never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins,” spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said in the news release.

“The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death.”

The African penguin colony has lived at The Florida Aquarium since 2006.

