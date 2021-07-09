Cancel
Pasco County, FL

Lawnmower driver critical after crash with stolen car during chase in Pasco Co.

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
 11 days ago
Pasco Deputies say a person on a riding lawnmower is in critical condition after they were hit by a person driving a stolen car on Thursday evening.

Deputies say during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle the driver of the car, 25-year-old Samantha Harvey, tried to go around stopped traffic and avoid stop sticks when she hit the person on the lawnmower.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies initially found the car using its onboard tracking system. When they tried to stop Harvey, she fled and deputies lost sight of the car. A short time later, authorities say the car was found in the Moon Lake area.

Deputies again pursued Harvey and after a brief chase, the ground pursuit was canceled and an aviation unit started to follow the car. Deputies ahead of the direction of travel were ready to deploy stop sticks.

Authorities say as Harvey approached the intersection of Moon Lake Radd and Nassau Drive, she swerved into the opposite lane to go around the stopped cars. Deputies say she then overcorrected to avoid the stop sticks, which the sheriff's office says were a "significant distance ahead of the car."

Harvey lost control and crashed into the person on the lawnmower which caused the stolen vehicle to roll over. Harvey didn't suffer any significant injuries and was taken into custody.

The individual on the lawnmower was taken to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition. Their identity has not been released at this time.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities don't know at this time if Harvey was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

