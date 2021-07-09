Cancel
Tacoma, WA

The Redd Dog is Tacoma’s First U-Pour It Pub

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 11 days ago

TACOMA — The Redd Dog U-Pour It Pub has opened its doors (on 6th Ave) and we are certain that it will become the new favorite hang for your crew. Come in and make yourself at home. Seriously, you pour your own drinks around here! No need to wait for a server. Pour as little or as much as you’d like. Taste and enjoy 24+ taps. A full menu of pizzas, pub grub, salads and treats awaits. Again, no servers to wait on, just order through your phone. Payment? Also on your phone without the wait.

