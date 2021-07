MESA, Ariz. - An 80-year-old Navy veteran needs the public's help, as Mesa Police officials say they are looking for the person who stole the vet's Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tom Felten is an Arizona Patriot Guard rider. His passion is riding, and when he came to a shop to check on his bike Saturday, he never thought it would be missing. Nothing else in the shop had been touched but the Harley and Felten's desk.