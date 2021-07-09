Cancel
Alabama State

Five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander chooses Alabama football over Clemson

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- Five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program Thursday.

Alexander, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama, committed to the Crimson Tide over the Clemson Tigers and a host of other schools. The Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) product also considered Georgia and UCF, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Alexander previously committed to Alabama in March 2020, only to decommit in October.

"I committed [again] because of what I still saw in Alabama," Alexander told ESPN. "When I decommitted from Alabama, I never really lost love, I was just opening back up to have fun with the process.

"... I went in there open-minded and with a clear mind because that was the point of decommitting, so I could see other schools. I wasn't really comparing them to Alabama, I was just seeing what they had to offer."

ESPN lists Alexander as the 11th-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, while 247Sports ranks him as the ninth-best prospect in the class.

Alexander joins a Crimson Tide 2022 class that also includes fellow five-star recruits Ty Simpson (quarterback) and Emmanuel Henderson (running back).

