Due to forecasts of continuing dry and warm conditions, continued drought, multiple wildfires throughout South Dakota and continued increase of visitor usage, the NNFG enters Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2021. Stage 1 fire restrictions limit certain activities and where and what type of fires visitors can have. This Forest Order covers the Pine Ridge Ranger District and the Oglala National Grassland and will remain in place until December 31, 2021 or until rescinded. The purpose of this Order is to protect public health, safety, and natural resources by preventing wildfires.