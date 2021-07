In all, 25 players and nine schools were represented from Washington County in the 4A, 5A and 6A classifications.In what can only be described as a strange season — to say the least — Oregon's Season 3 (traditionally spring sports) athletes persevered despite masks, shortened seasons, and limited participation. While there were no state champions, all-state teams in all classifications were announced this past week and Washington County athletes were well-represented, with 25 different players and nine different schools represented. Tigard, led by junior pitcher Makenna Reid, boasted three 6A classification honorees. The Tigers won the Three Rivers League with...