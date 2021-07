Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend, and that’s definitely the case with soccer legend Lionel Messi and his beast of a canine. There isn’t many things you can buy for the greatest soccer player in the world that he doesn’t already have. Lionel Messi makes millions playing for his club Barcelona FC, and millions more in endorsements. In fact, Forbes ranked Messi at No. 2 on their annual “Highest-Paid Athletes 2021” list in May. The source says Messi’s annual earnings are around $130 million, which is only outranked by UFC fighter Conor McGregor.