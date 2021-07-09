Henrico County venue to rebound with variety of live music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Live music is back at a venue in Henrico County and they'll be featuring a list of popular artists of all different genres.

"We have artists, really international artists, nationally acclaimed artists, some great local talent, regional upcoming artists of all kinds of genres," says Lisa Harrison co-owner of The Tin Pan.

The West End concert venue and supper club features all different kinds of music.

"Jazz, a little bit of rock, folks, blues, all kinds of stuff," Harrison said.

A new food menu is also included in the experience. Just like the rest of the country, The Tin Pan had to shut down last March amid COVID-19. With the country re-opening, this concert venue will open its doors on July 18 at half capacity with some social distancing.

"Kim Waters is opening on the 18, he’s a national jazz artist and he has a fantastic band, he actually has three performances scheduled," Harrison said.

Waters will perform twice on the 18th and again on the 19th. Harrison says because of the half capacity inside the building, several artists are booked for more than one show.

One of those artists is Susan Greenbaum, there are other acts performing but like Sharon Rae North and several tribute bands including Synchronicity a Tribute Police Band.

"I have found that if I can book the right artist on a Monday or a Tuesday that people really want to see people will come out on a Monday or Tuesday so I’m very grateful the community supports the Tin Pan in that way," Harrison said.

The Tin Pan is near Regency in the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center. You get more details by visiting their website or calling the box office at (804) 447-8189.