Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel join on Cellular-V2X test case

By Tracy Cozzens
gpsworld.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRohde & Schwarz, in partnership with Quectel, announces the verification of selected 3GPP test cases based on a system with its R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester against a Quectel AG15 C-V2X module. The Quectel AG15 is an automotive grade C-V2X module designed and manufactured according to IATF 16949:2016 standards....

