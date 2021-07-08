Cancel
Business

Franklin packaging industry company sold

williamsonhomepage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRLG — a provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology (which involved embedded chips and antennas for wireless ID) — was previously a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth. Based in Los Angeles, Ares Management has approximately $239 billion of assets under management with...

#Portfolio Company#Europe#Ares Management Corp#Rlg#Rfid#Nfc#First Atlantic Capital#Resource Label Group
