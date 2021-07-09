Cancel
Aroostook County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central Highlands Maine, Coastal DownEast Maine, Far Eastern Maine, Interior DownEast Maine, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday morning * Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Friday afternoon with heavy rain then persisting Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Widespread rain totals of 2.00 to 3.50 inches are expected from Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Locally greater totals are also expected. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.

