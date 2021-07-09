Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across southern MD tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to areas near and east of Interstate 95. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, likely highest in southern Maryland. Locally higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible. * Moderate to heavy rainfall over a period of a few hours may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
District of Columbia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Southern Maryland#Extreme Weather#Calvert Cecil Charles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Black Mountains near Golden Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Golden Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Cumberland County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cumberland; Sampson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN CUMBERLAND AND CENTRAL SAMPSON COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fayetteville, Clinton, Hope Mills, Roseboro, Stedman, Garland, Salemburg, Turkey, Autryville, Bushy Lake Natural Area, Cedar Creek and Vander. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Anderson County, SCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be on the lookout for water covered roadways. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find another route. Target Area: Anderson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Hart. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson. * Through this evening. * Heavy rain showers have developed across Hart County in northeast Georgia and Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina this morning. Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 1 and 3 inches in parts of this area and additional heavy showers may produce locally heavy rainfall at rates of one-half to one inch per hour at times today in the heaviest downpours. * Repeated, heavy rain showers today will lead to deep ponding of water across the region in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Streams and creeks will likely rise to near bankfull, and flooding may develop along a few streams.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:49:00 Expires: 2021-07-20 13:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 145 PM ChST. * At 1049 AM ChST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Mountains; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Utah Valley and Wasatch Mountains South of I-80. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding or debris flows over area burn scars, including: Trail Mountain, Bear, Dollar Ridge, Tank Hollow, Bald Mountain, Pole Creek, William, Ether Hollow and Knolls.
Hart County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hart by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be on the lookout for water covered roadways. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find another route. Target Area: Hart FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Hart. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 1 and 3 inches in parts of this area and additional heavy showers may produce locally heavy rainfall at rates of one-half to one inch per hour at times today in the heaviest downpours. * Repeated, heavy rain showers today will lead to deep ponding of water across the region in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Streams and creeks will likely rise to near bankfull, and flooding may develop along a few streams.
Mcculloch County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCulloch FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCCULLOCH COUNTY At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have moved south of the warned area. However, runoff from the heavy rain may still cause flash flooding. Also, radar has estimated rainfall amounts of 4 to 5 inches across the warned area since 4 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Placid, Mercury, Lohn, Waldrip and Fife. This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1028 crossing Corn Creek, County Road 314 crossing East Fork Cow Creek, County Road 440 crossing Deep Creek and County Road 440 crossing Spring Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada including * Flash flooding is possible into the late evening hours as showers and thunderstorms continue across portions of central NV. The Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County will expire at 8 PM PDT this evening. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don`t drown! Target Area: Clarke FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Clarke County. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 and 3 inches of rain, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 207 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Williams, or 30 miles west of Flagstaff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Williams and Kaibab Lake Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 144 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain in extreme western Yavapai County, from 5 to 15 miles south of Interstate 40. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Hope. This includes the following streams and drainages South Fork Walnut Creek, Turkey Canyon, Cow Creek, Muddy Creek, Pine Creek, Bear Creek, Mount Hope Tank, North Fork Walnut Creek, Adobe Creek, Hop Creek, Willow Creek, Deep Canyon, Burro Creek and Trout Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Western Millard and Juab Counties, Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah and Zion National Park. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars, normally dry washes and streams surrounded by steep slopes as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding or debris flows over the area.
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Iron County in southern Utah Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 118 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoal Creek through Enterprise. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy