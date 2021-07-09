Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR