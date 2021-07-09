Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across southern MD tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to areas near and east of Interstate 95. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, likely highest in southern Maryland. Locally higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible. * Moderate to heavy rainfall over a period of a few hours may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
