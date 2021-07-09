Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND EAST CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTIES At 726 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chance, or 30 miles north of Faith, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ziebach and east central Perkins Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH