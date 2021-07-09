Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY NEAR CROWN KING IN YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MST At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crown King, or 23 miles south of Prescott Valley, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crown King, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Hazlett Hollow Campground.alerts.weather.gov
