Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Stark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; Stark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUNN AND NORTH CENTRAL STARK COUNTIES At 726 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Dickinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hirschville and New Hradec. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
