Skechers and Ryan’s World YouTube channel collab for a shoe collection for kids
Footwear company Skechers and YouTube channel Ryan’s World have teamed up for a colorful shoe collection for children. Launched on July 8th, the Skechers x Ryan’s World collection is co-created by Ryan Kaji, the 9-year-old star of the Ryan’s World franchise, whose YouTube channel boasts over 30 million subscribers. Ryan worked with the Skechers Kids design team on the fun shoe lineup, marking the first time a major shoe brand has offered a kid YouTube star a global footwear deal.geekspin.co
