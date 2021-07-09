Skechers and Ryan’s World YouTube channel collab for a shoe collection for kids

Gucci is set to release a collaborative collection with Los Angeles-based apparel, lifestyle and gaming brand 100 Thieves. For those coming across 100 Thieves for the first time, the Matthew Haag-founded gaming company won multiple esports championships over the past few years in Call of Duty, League of Legends and Fortnite. Taking to Twitter to reveal the team-up, 100 Thieves and the Italian fashion house will be dropping a range of sports garments such as jerseys, rugby shirts and zip-up hoodies. “Drawing on the shared values of freedom and self-expression, the house unveils its latest foray into the world of esports through a collaboration with 100 Thieves,” Gucci said in a statement.