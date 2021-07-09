Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Downtown Market Holding Job Fair Next Week

By Janna
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for a job or know someone who is? Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hiring and they're holding a job fair next week!. A few weeks ago I went to the Downtown Market for the first time in a while - and honestly, I'd forgotten how cool it is! My mother-in-law was in town, and we wanted to do something "Grand Rapidian", since she's not from here - and we were not disappointed at the Downtown Market! We perused the retail spaces, bought some tea and spices from Spice Merchants, and enjoyed a delicious meat and cheese plate (and wine, of course!) at Aperitivo.

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Job Fair#Spice Merchants#Aperitivo#Dorothy Tony#Gourmet Popcorn#Old World Olive Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Retail
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Living High Atop Grand Rapids For $1.3 Million

I have been in the real estate market as a buyer for a few months now. This past weekend I found the perfect place. Unfortunately, I was too slow and lost out on another condo. Lesson learned. If I find a spot, I need to move fast before someone else scoops it up. It's back to Zillow for me. As I considered condos, townhomes and houses, I came across this beauty...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa

This rare and stunning property boasts more amenities than some of the best hotels and sits on 323 acres of private and pristine land. This palatial estate has something for everyone. That is of course if you can afford the $6,500,000 price tag. The Zillow listing shows well over 100 photos of the tastefully decorated estate/compound that show that no expense was spared.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Whale Tale

As a kid growing up, I remember taking school field trips to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. One of the first things you see would be the huge whale skeleton hanging from the ceiling of the old museum, located on Jefferson. The whale skeleton was the centerpiece of the old...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Gerald R. Ford Airport Hosting Career Fair on Tuesday

If you're looking to jumpstart a new career, this is your big opportunity. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting a job fair on Tuesday the 20th. Twelve of the airport's tenants and supervisors will also be in attendance meeting with applicants. About 260 people are expected to be hired for varying positions such as:
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc: Do NOT Ride Scooters And Bikes On Sidewalks

In a recent social media post, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is reminding those using bikes & e-scooters to stay off the sidewalks and use the roads. As anyone who's been downtown lately knows, the shared mobility program in Grand Rapids has been very popular. But many using the micro-mobility rentals like Spin & Lime don't seem to realize that they should be using the roads.
Ionia, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Ionia Free Fair Begins Today

It was canceled last year due to COVID, but this year the Ionia Free Fair is back on. It begins July 16 and runs until July 24. The Ionia Free Fair has been around for 106 years. It has only closed twice. Once during World War II and last year during the pandemic.
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

The Top Ice Cream Truck Treat In Michigan Is…

I'm a Nutty Buddy guy. Always have been, always will be. If an ice cream truck rolls through my neighborhood, that's what I would get. It turns out, that's not Michigan's top choice. According to a map published by OuterBanksVacations.com, Michiganders favor a Choco Taco as their top truck treat....
AnimalsPosted by
98.7 WFGR

“Hoo, Hoo” is New at the John Ball Zoo?

Two new permanent residents have settled in at John Ball Zoo. Stop by and say "hello" to Zenon and Khione -- two snowy owls. You can visit the new birds in their newly constructed habitat which is located in the Idema Forest Realm of the Zoo (near the Amur tigers). You will be able to tell the two apart from their coloring. The males are typically more uniformly white and smaller than the females. The females usually have a more black speckled pattern to their feathers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy