Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Socially Distanced Comedy Under the Clock

eriereader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article🆂🅰🆅🅴 🆃🅷🅴 🅳🅰🆃🅴 ᴠᴏᴏᴅᴏᴏ ʙʀᴇᴡᴇʀʏ'ꜱ ꜱᴏᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴅɪꜱᴛᴀɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴄᴏᴍᴇᴅʏ When: Friday, July 9th Where: @voodooerie Time: Seating begins at 8 / show begins at 8:30 What: Showcasing some of the best comics from around the area for free! Reservations are highly recommended and are first come first served, so call during pub hours (3:00 - 8:00) (814) 520–6990 and you will receive a confirmation. 𝙋𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: There is a $20 reservation fee per group to guarantee your seating. Seating can be reserved for groups of 2 - 10 people. This Non-Refundable $20 reservation fee will be credited towards your tables tab for the evening! While the show itself is free, reservations are not required and walk ins are welcome the night of, however, we may have to turn you away or put you in the overflow section if there is not seating available. 𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙨 Anthony Morelli - @Offconstantlycomedy Danny Hucks - @hucksit Tate Griffen - @tategriffencomedy Dwayne Duke - @funnydwayne Rebecca Canterbury - @chewbeccacanterbury Casey Kuftic - @caseykuftic Please follow all rules and mandates.

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#This Non Refundable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Thought Bubble Reveals Social Distancing Plans for November Comic Con

The Thought Bubble Festival is returning to in-person comic conventions this November, a week before San Diego Comic-Con does the same. Located in Harrogate in the North-East of England, with Frank Miller as their big draw (I really want to see a Sin City version of Betty's now), they have just issues their social distancing plans for a safe Thought Bubble 2021. That is, of course, if there is one. How many other conventions will follow suit with such detailed contingencies?
Buffalo, NYclarencebee.com

Comedy

Now-sun. 11 Terence “T.K.” Kirkland — Comedian, podcast host, motivator and actor, this Compton, California via Jersey City, New Jersey, native will perform at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10; and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St., Buffalo; $. 853-1211, www.heliumcomedy.com tues. 13 & wed. 14 Buffalo’s Funniest - […]
Public Healthoperawire.com

Glyndebourne to Lift Social Distancing Restrictions Starting on July 19

Glyndebourne has announced that, in keeping with government regulations, it will lift social distancing restrictions starting on July 19, 2021. As a result, all 1,200 seats in the opera house’s auditorium will be available for performances of “Così fan tutte,” “Luisa Miller,” “Tristan und Isolde,” and three performances by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Audiences were previously capped at 50 percent capacity.
Musicskiddle.com

The Heartwoods + Dogship + Emily Rhodes: Socially Distanced Gig

Jangle-pop indie 3-piece The Heartwoods, plus acid-punk from Dogship and 17 year old singer/songwriter Emily Rhodes. Customer reviews of The Heartwoods + Dogship + Emily Rhodes: Socially Distanced Gig. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Brilliant night with 3 great artists ??. Posted Today,...
Books & Literatureeriereader.com

Book Review: Survive the Night

Scene: two strangers driving through the night on a deserted highway in 1991. Charlie, a college student and movie fanatic needing a ride home to Ohio, and Josh, a mysterious stranger who has offered her a ride — but who might also be a serial killer. This is the premise...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy