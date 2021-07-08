Disney vs. Comcast: Which Entertainment Stock is a Better Buy?
The rising demand for niche entertainment products and services has been driving the entertainment industry’s growth. And Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) are examples of companies in the sector that should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are two established players in the entertainment industry. DIS is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through two segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Its media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. CMCSA is a media and technology company that offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers, as well as ethernet network services and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. It also provides entertainment, news, information, and sports content.www.investing.com
