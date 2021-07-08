Which 2 trillion Dollar Tech Giant is a Better Buy: Apple or Microsoft?

Tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two of the most valuable companies in the world and are currently the only companies with market capitalizations in excess of $2 trillion. But which of these two behemoths is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is the biggest technology company in the world, with a $2.41 trillion market capitalization as of July 7. AAPL crossed the $2 trillion mark in August 2020, becoming the first U.S. based company in history to do so. Ranked #1 on the Forbes Top 100 Digital Companies in the world list and #3 on the Fortune 500 list, AAPL is one of the most valuable companies worldwide.