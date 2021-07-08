Cancel
A Tale of Two Markets

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we are continuing to experience a market that presents less than ideal circumstances for growth investing. Strength in the markets has been concentrated in mega-cap stocks and companies that benefit from the decline in long-term rates such as utilities and consumer staples. A quick view on this is looking at the small-caps index which is near its monthly low, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is at 3-month and all-time highs. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss the cause and impact of lower rates and update our market outlook. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).

