A Tale of Two Markets

This week, we are continuing to experience a market that presents less than ideal circumstances for growth investing. Strength in the markets has been concentrated in mega-cap stocks and companies that benefit from the decline in long-term rates such as utilities and consumer staples. A quick view on this is looking at the small-caps index which is near its monthly low, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is at 3-month and all-time highs. In this week's commentary, I will discuss the cause and impact of lower rates and update our market outlook.