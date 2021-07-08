Local skateboarders excited to watch sport in Olympics

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania skateboarding is world-famous for being raw and organic, and the Sabotage video series represents the scene perfectly. Last month, the Sabotage crew packed a few dozen of their closest friends in an elevator, rode all the way to the top of a multi-story parking garage, and then bombed all the way down to kick off this year’s Go Skate Day. That was just the beginning of an all-day mission that went from block-to-block, skating well-known spots and makeshift, under-the-radar spots alike. And, in Philly, Go Skate Day starts at the crack of 12:00 a.m, sharp. No time to sleep, even when there’s a tornado in the forecast—that just means the bigspins will flow easier.