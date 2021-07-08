Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forget Roblox, Buy These 3 Video Game Stocks Instead

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the demand for video games continues to climb as consumers remain engaged with their devices even as the economy reopens, online entertainment platform provider Roblox (RBLX) has been struggling to strengthen its market position due to its weak fundamentals. In contrast, its competitors Electronic Arts (EA), Playtika (PLTK), and Ubisoft (UBSFY (OTC:UBSFY)) are strategizing and building new platforms to meet escalating demand. So, we believe these companies are better positioned than RBLX to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Let's discuss.The demand for video games remains robust despite people returning to outdoor activities as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic looms and distancing mandates are eliminated. Indeed, the global video gaming market is expected to hit $293.2 billion by 2027, growing at a 9.3% CAGR.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Video Gaming#Ubsfy#Rblx#Cagr#Roblox Corporation#Electronic Arts Inc#Playtika Holding Corp#Ubisoft Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Markets
Related
Posted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Amazon Stock?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have held above an important support level, and the stock could be forming a base for a new uptrend. $3,520 was resistance for AMZN in April and June. When it reached this level, it crashed into a wall of sellers and a downtrend followed. But...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Electronic Arts’ “Project C” Listed for PS5 on Amazon UK

EA Play Live 2021 is set to broadcast today at 10 AM PST. While a bunch of games like the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect along with skate. (aka Skate 4) won’t be appearing, rumors indicate that a remake for Dead Space will be unveiled. Whatever the case may be, a new title from Electronic Arts was listed (and subsequently pulled) from Amazon UK.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,182.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Make a Roblox Game: A Beginner's Guide

Roblox is a great game for folks of any age. If you've made an investment in the platform for a while, you might wonder how you go about contributing your own game to the service for the first time. This guide will arm you with all the knowledge that you...
GamblingPosted by
Benzinga

Public Live: Super League Gaming CEO Talks Future of Video Games and Betting On eSports

The gaming and streaming businesses are increasingly seeing their worlds collide as companies such as Super League Gaming strive to increase engagement and attract advertising dollars. During a recent Public Live audio show, Ann Hand, the CEO of Super League Gaming, a gaming community and content platform, speaks with business journalist Nora Ali about the company’s growth and the emergence of gambling on eSports. Here is an excerpt of their discussion.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Ubisoft to release a new free to play mobile game by March 2022

Video game giant Ubisoft recently published their financial report for Q1 2021 and along with it comes quite interesting information for mobile gamers. While, of course, the company’s main focus remains on the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Microsoft Windows, the report hinted that a new mobile game by Ubisoft could be announced in the near future, most probably by March 2022. Read on to know more although note that at this point, the article is pure speculation based on known facts.
Video GamesAdWeek

'Gamer' Label Is Outdated, Says Electronic Arts' VP of Brand

With more brands trying to enter the gaming world and reach “gamers,” Elle McCarthy, the vice president of brand at Electronic Arts (EA) shares that the “gamer” label has become an outdated term. With fewer users identifying as gamers, brands should shift their targeting approach and focus more on how gaming serves as interactive.
Video GamesNBC New York

Netflix's Foray Into Video Games Is ‘Ill-Advised,' Wedbush Analyst Says

While subscribers may be excited about the prospect of Netflix adding video games to its subscription, Wedbush's Michael Pachter calls the move "ill-advised." Pachter notes that creating video games is expensive and that there are only a handful of successful companies in the industry. Netflix would also face significant technological...
FIFAAxios

Axios Gaming

Hi. It's Megan Farokhmanesh and Stephen Totilo back with more gaming news for you. Anyone holding out hope for a "Dead Space" announcement tomorrow at EA's big showcase? (Please don't reply with "What's 'Dead Space?") 1 big thing: Zoom gets into gaming. Add Zoom to the list of companies adding...
BusinessVentureBeat

Epic Games acquires 3D content marketplace Sketchfab

Epic Games has acquired the 3D content marketplace Sketchfab, as it needs a ton of art to fill up the metaverse that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney loves to talk about. Sketchfab makes it easy to discover, edit, buy, and sell 3D content directly through a web-based service and it is home to four million 3D assets. All of that content has been collected since Sketchfab started in 2011. And now Epic Games will cut the royalty fees to 12% for the 5 million creators who buy and sell content on the Sketchfab marketplace.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) 10% owner Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a total of 147,000 shares at an average price of $11.74. The insider spent $1,725,488.50 on the purchase. FAST Acquisition’s shares are up 16.85% year to date. The company has landed 42 restaurants in a deal with Fertitta Entertainment.
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Nvidia, AMC, Or GameStop?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): The technology multinational known for graphics processing units trended as the top name on r/WallStreetBets or WSB at press time. The company’s shares will be split 4-for-1 on Tuesday morning. David Green, a veteran trader, said he wants to “be long NVIDIA” on Monday. “We will get...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Buy Corsair Gaming Stock Before Another Big Breakout to the Upside

Other than rising after its initial public offering and then three distinct spikes on the stock market, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock went almost nowhere lately. Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets briefly sent CRSR stock to over $40 by June 14 by trying to squeeze the short-sellers. Although the stock has a short interest...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

PTON Stock Up 7%, Peloton Set to Venture Video Game Business

The new idea is to venture into the video gaming business to help Peloton diversify into more revenue returning avenues amid Covid-19 market recovery. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock closed Monday trading at $118.43, up 7.14%. Additionally, PTON stock had added approximately 0.31% during the extended trading session. The jump was attributed to news that the interactive fitness platform is gearing up to venture into the video gaming business.
Businessvgchartz.com

Netflix Officially Adding Games at No Added Cost - News

There was a recent report Netflix, the TV and movies streaming platform, would be moving into the video games business with the hire of former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu. Netflix in a letter to investors has confirmed the streaming platform will be adding games to its service...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Valve’s Steam Deck follows indie games down the portable path

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Valve enters the portables market with Switch-like handheld, Tencent dominates the investment news cycle (again) and Xbox sales outshine the competition. Was this email forwarded to you? Subscribe here. The Big Story. The indie game market...
Video Gameswepc.com

Black Friday Video Game Deals 2021

We’re not far away from the biggest technology sales day of the year, and we’ve prepared the perfect gift for our gracious readers. A comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday Video Game Deals. It’s OK, you’re welcome. This is going to be your one-stop-shop for all the best video...

Comments / 0

Community Policy