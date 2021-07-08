Forget Roblox, Buy These 3 Video Game Stocks Instead

Although the demand for video games continues to climb as consumers remain engaged with their devices even as the economy reopens, online entertainment platform provider Roblox (RBLX) has been struggling to strengthen its market position due to its weak fundamentals. In contrast, its competitors Electronic Arts (EA), Playtika (PLTK), and Ubisoft (UBSFY (OTC:UBSFY)) are strategizing and building new platforms to meet escalating demand. So, we believe these companies are better positioned than RBLX to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Let's discuss.The demand for video games remains robust despite people returning to outdoor activities as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic looms and distancing mandates are eliminated. Indeed, the global video gaming market is expected to hit $293.2 billion by 2027, growing at a 9.3% CAGR.