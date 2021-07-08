4 Small-Cap Chinese Stocks to Scoop Up Now
After delivering solid growth in the first quarter of 2021, China's focus on increasing its economic output by implementing comprehensive policies should boost its GDP further in the coming quarters. Given this backdrop, small-cap Chinese stocks LexinFintech (LX), GreenTree (GHG), Cango (NYSE:CANG), and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are expected to generate robust returns in the near term despite current regulatory concerns. Let’s discuss.As the world’s largest internet market, China has witnessed the rapid digitalization of various businesses during the pandemic. And it is the first country to recover from the pandemic-driven global recession. The country’s GDP increased 18.3% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021.www.investing.com
Comments / 0