4 Small-Cap Chinese Stocks to Scoop Up Now

OPEC+’s announcement regarding the easing of supply restrictions beginning in August has caused a slump in oil prices since yesterday. However, given strong demand and declining inventories, analysts expect oil prices to rebound soon. Thus, we think investors should scoop up the stocks of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Apache (APA) on the price dip to benefit from a potential oil-price rebound soon.After a prolonged disagreement among OPEC+ members regarding oil supply restrictions, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached an accord over the weekend to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day beginning in August. Following news of the agreement, the front-month West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude contracts witnessed their largest single-session percentage decline since March. Oil prices are currently hovering near $70 per barrel.