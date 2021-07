Loukas Diakolambrianos passed away March 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Ricigliano) Diakolambrianos and the father of Livia. All are invited to join his family in celebrating Loukas life now that it is safe for all to gather. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, 4 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Please visit www.dellavecchiafhsouthington.com for directions.