Business

Levi Strauss forecasts upbeat full year as apparel demand bounces back

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Levi Strauss & Co on Thursday forecast a strong full-year profit after handily beating quarterly earnings estimates as demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets rebound quicker than expected across its markets. Shares in Levi climbed 3% in extended trading as it also increased its third-quarter dividend by 33%.

www.investing.com

Levi Strauss
#Jeans#Gross Margin#Reuters#American Eagle#Abercrombie Fitch#Signature#Dockers
Business
Economy
RetailZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

LEVI - Free Report) is a retail company known around the world for its iconic Levi’s denim brand; Dockers, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are also under the company’s umbrella. LEVI first went public back in 1971, but had been a private company up until its market return a couple of years ago.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Levi Strauss's Unusual Options Activity

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $26.82 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

AutoNation Expects Strong Demand Into 2022

When AutoNation Inc. announced robust sales of new and used vehicles for the second quarter, the firm also shared a rosy sales picture for the months to come. The company reported they expect strong demand for new vehicles to continue into next year, as low-interest rates and robust demand aided the top U.S. retailer in besting its quarterly earnings estimates.
BusinessMotley Fool

Levi Strauss' Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

Levi Strauss is looking to push into more premium niches. The latest sales rebound has been led by a booming U.S. market for apparel. It's still unclear whether the profit spike will stay after consumer demand settles back down to normal. Investors celebrated Levi Strauss' (NYSE:LEVI) latest earnings report for...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Cintas beats earnings expectations, provides upbeat full-year outlook

Cintas Corp. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that nearly doubled and topped expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. The uniform and business facility products and services company's stock was indicated to open little changed. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $267.7 million, or $2.47 a share, from $144.6 million, or $1.35 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.31. Revenue grew 13.3% to $1.84 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $1.82 billion, as uniform rental and facility services revenue grew 15.4% to $1.47 billion. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved to 46.8% from 43.7%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $10.35 to $10.75 and revenue of $7.53 billion to $7.63 billion, which compare favorably to the FactSet EPS consensus of $10.34 and revenue consensus of $7.10 billion. The stock has gained 7.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.9%.
BusinessStreet.Com

Levi Strauss' Charts Fit Great and Look Bullish

Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Tuesday that many investors mistakenly believe the government stimulus is all in the past, but one of the most important parts is only just beginning. Cramer said the child tax credit stimulus is just about to hit the checkbooks of millions of families, most of which have paid down debt and are ready to spend for the coming back-to-school season.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Citigroup beats analysts' forecasts, upbeat on outlook

US banking giant Citigroup posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter, despite a shrinking topline. The lender reported a jump in net profits from $1.06bn or 38 cents per share a year earlier to $6.19bn or $2.85 (FactSet: $1.97) for the three months to June. Revenues on the other hand...
Financial Reports94.3 Jack FM

PepsiCo raises full-year profit forecast as soda demand jumps

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, betting on accelerating demand for its sodas in theaters, restaurants and stadiums as they pull back crowds following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The company’s shares rose nearly 2% premarket. The vaccine-aided reopening of public venues across the United States...
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Levi Strauss Exceeded Revenue Expectations in Q2

Levi Strauss & Co. announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended May 30, 2021, showing accelerated recovery and growth across all regions and channels. “We significantly exceeded our expectations on revenue, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBIT,” Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said in a release on Thursday. “Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics.”
Businessinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Levi Strauss & Co

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) & Co on Monday, setting a price target of $36, which is approximately 26.85% above the present share price of $28.38. Greenberger expects Levi Strauss & Co to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for...
San Francisco, CAraleighnews.net

Levi Strauss profits, shares up on jump in demand, online sales

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Levi Strauss and Company said fiscal 2021 profits are expected to reach above market estimates due to higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets, as the public returns to normal routines after receiving Covid vaccinations. Following the announcement, Levi shares climbed 4 percent in extended trading,...
Retailsmarteranalyst.com

Levi Strauss Posts Upbeat Results in Q2; Shares Gain 1.4% After-Hours

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) jumped almost 1.4% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company delivered solid second-quarter results, driven by strong sales. Levi Strauss is one of the world’s top garment brands and a leader in jeanswear globally.The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates of $1.21 billion and jumped 156% from the year-ago period.Net revenues via digital channels grew 75% year-over-year, driven by strong performance across all regions.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $64.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs,...
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Levi Strauss, General Motors, Accolade and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:. Levi Strauss — Shares of Levi Strauss added 3.2% after the retailer crushed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal second-quarter results. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Jeans maker Levi Strauss beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 8 (Reuters) - Levi Strauss & Co beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company benefited from higher demand for its jeans, tops, and jackets from customers returning to their normal routines following COVID-19 vaccinations. Net revenue rose to $1.28 billion in the second quarter from $497.5 million...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Levi Strauss Q2 Earnings

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 147.92% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.09. Revenue of $1,276,000,000 rose by 156.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate...
Financial ReportsCNBC

Full interview with Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh on Q2 earnings beat, outlook

Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $1.28 billion. That beat analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. CEO Chip Bergh joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the quarterly results, the post-pandemic catalysts that are causing consumers to shop for new clothes and more.

