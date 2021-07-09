Peter D. Weary
Peter D. Weary, 55, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Bristol Hospital in Conn. Born in Chatham, N.J. on June 11, 1965 to David and Marilyn (Ambielli) Weary. Peter is survived by his wife Kimberly (Lord) Weary of Bristol, daughter Janelle Berry (Weary), her husband Robert Berry, their children and his grandchildren - Dexter Berry, Everett Berry, and Braxton Berry, his sister, Lisa Castellano (Weary), and his stepmother, Dorothy McGee (Weary).www.bristolpress.com
Comments / 0