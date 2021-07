In the past few days, we have seen a lot of confusing messages regarding COVID-19 vaccinations: How good are the different vaccines against the variants? Do they protect against the Delta variant? Do we need booster shots? With 48.1 percent of the U.S. population fully vaccinated (56.3 percent of the eligible population) why are we seeing an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths? All these are important questions that need to be answered by public health in a clear way.