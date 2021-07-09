Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bristol, CT

Kevin F. O' Loughlin

Bristol Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin F. O’Loughlin, born Feb. 7, 1948, died June 25, 2021. On June 25, 2021, Kevin left to join his Son Ryan after a hard fought fight with Cancer. He was joined by his family, friends and two dogs Finn and Dina. Kevin was born in 1948 in Bristol where he lived most of his life before moving to Key West, Fla. then Fernandina Beach, Fla. for the remainder of his 4 years. Kevin was predeceased by his son Ryan O’Loughlin, mother, Irene (Kelly) O’Loughlin and father, Kenneth O’Loughlin. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years Diane (Gonsalves) O’Loughlin, daughter, Tracey (O’Loughlin) Robertson, son-in-law, David Robertson, two beautiful granddaughters, Kaylah and Theresa Robertson and sister Maureen (O’Loughlin) Green, along with two special nieces, Colleen Drake and Kacie McGran.

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Golf#Cancer#Politics#The New York Mets#New York Giants#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy