Kevin F. O’Loughlin, born Feb. 7, 1948, died June 25, 2021. On June 25, 2021, Kevin left to join his Son Ryan after a hard fought fight with Cancer. He was joined by his family, friends and two dogs Finn and Dina. Kevin was born in 1948 in Bristol where he lived most of his life before moving to Key West, Fla. then Fernandina Beach, Fla. for the remainder of his 4 years. Kevin was predeceased by his son Ryan O’Loughlin, mother, Irene (Kelly) O’Loughlin and father, Kenneth O’Loughlin. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years Diane (Gonsalves) O’Loughlin, daughter, Tracey (O’Loughlin) Robertson, son-in-law, David Robertson, two beautiful granddaughters, Kaylah and Theresa Robertson and sister Maureen (O’Loughlin) Green, along with two special nieces, Colleen Drake and Kacie McGran.