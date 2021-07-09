Police investigating homicide at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say they are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead Thursday night.

Police say it happened at the Silver Creek Apartments near East 41st Street and Highway 169 in east Tulsa around 6 p.m.

Police say they received five 9-1-1 calls about a shooting. After they arrived, they say they found a male with at least one gunshot wound to the head in the courtyard.

Police say officers on scene gave aid to the victim until EMSA arrived and took him to St. John’s Medical Center where he later died.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody yet but do believe they have a lead on who it could be with a possible accomplice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

