Sonoma, CA

Close encounters of the Sonoma kind

By KATE WILLIAMS
Sonoma Index Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleET Phone Home “The Phenomenon” will screen at Sebastiani Theatre during SIFF Summerfest on Aug. 7. The film starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Jim Ledwith is also presenting two public lectures at the Sonoma Community Center in October. The first, on Oct. 12, covers how aliens are “conditioning” children in preparation for extra-terrestrial contact. The second, on Oct. 19, is called “Close Encounters of the 5th Kind,” and addresses how information on extra-terrestrials is manipulated by government officials.

