New doctor, new hire and last chance to vote
New oral surgeon: Presentation School graduate Alex McMahon recently completed a residency and internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery at UCLA and is now working at Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. The office has locations in both Napa and Sonoma. McMahon was born at Sonoma Valley Hospital and graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma and U.C. Davis. He received his medical degree from UCLA in oral/maxillofacial surgery. 378 Perkins St.www.sonomanews.com
