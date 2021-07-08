Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

New doctor, new hire and last chance to vote

By LORNA SHERIDAN INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
Sonoma Index Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew oral surgeon: Presentation School graduate Alex McMahon recently completed a residency and internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery at UCLA and is now working at Napa Sonoma Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. The office has locations in both Napa and Sonoma. McMahon was born at Sonoma Valley Hospital and graduated from St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma and U.C. Davis. He received his medical degree from UCLA in oral/maxillofacial surgery. 378 Perkins St.

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Health
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Health
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Internship#Presentation School#Sonoma Valley Hospital#Sommselect#Delicato Family Wines#The Sonoma Chamber#Epicurean Connection#Slei#Bipoc#Subway#Italian#Mckesson Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
UCLA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy