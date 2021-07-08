Letters to the Editor, July 9: The elephant in the room

EDITOR: For those Sonomans who are not aware, the fire in the hills west of Norrbom Road (“Fire on Hill Behind Downtown Sonoma Forces Limited Evacuations,” June 23) was the third one in less than three months – and all in the same or very nearby the latest outbreak. The first two fires were caught early on so no helicopters with water buckets were necessary. It is incumbent on our city leaders and our local fire department to further investigate how and why these fires are started. The Index-Tribune article indicated Cal Fire is “investigating the source of the fire.” We as a city need to get beyond this - there has been a lot of speculation, however, no one seems to be really addressing “the elephant in the room.” We should be delving into this for the whole of Sonoma regardless whether it is “socially or politically correct.” Let’s get on it before it is a real catastrophe!