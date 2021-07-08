Cancel
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma Skypark reopens with barbecue, free flights

By INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
Sonoma Index Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Skypark is resuming its full scope of activities this weekend with a cookout and free flights for young Sonoma aviators. Skypark members will be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, in the Skypark/EAA 1268 clubhouse on the east end of the airport. Lunch is $7-$10 and features beef patties made by the Broadway Market meat department, as well as a selection of individual bags of chips and drinks.

www.sonomanews.com

