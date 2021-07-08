Library expands hours
Sonoma County Library locations are now open six days a week with expanded service hours. “Our doors are open, and we invite community members to come back to their library branch and browse and borrow library materials, use the computer and engage with library staff,” Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond said in an announcement of the expanded hours. “We thank our patrons and staff for their patience over the last months as we navigated reopening gradually and safely.”www.sonomanews.com
