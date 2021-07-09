Cancel
Review: WARNING! This Disneyland Hot Dog is SPICY

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may surprise you to learn that Disneyland does not have a Casey’s Corner! Instead, Disneyland has is a Refreshment Corner on Main Street, U.S.A.!. We’ve seen a list of Disneyland restaurants scheduled to reopen, and today Refreshment Corner reopened with a brand new hot dog that we HAD to try! Warning — this hot dog is SPICY!

