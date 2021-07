Lakeview High School (LHS) will be sending Logan Price to the Oregon East-West All-Star Football game in Baker City. The annual all-star game is now in its 67th year and features the best high school football players from across Oregon in the 1A through 4A divisions. The event is a major fundraiser for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Portland, and being named to the team is considered a great honor. Last year while a team was named, there was no game due to COVID restrictions.