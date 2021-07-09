JUST A FEW LINES: Crushes
The early years of my life were spent on Park Drive. Our neighbors were Aubry and Merle Rennison. They had two daughters, Charlene and Martha, whom everyone called Marty. Though only 9 years old, I was smitten with Marty. Whenever she came home or left her house and I was outside, I’d watch her with adoring eyes. However, she moved away and got married. I had crushes while attending Jefferson School, but when I got to junior high, I was overwhelmed by the rich female environment. By high school I’d gotten over my inability to speak to girls and had some good times. If you’ve ever had a crush, you may connect with these few lines.www.stwnewspress.com
