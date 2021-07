Look, it’s well documented that fans of Disney+ despise music and that music enthusiasts are repulsed by Disney+. But if there were ever a time for a truce between those warring factions, it’s now, as a recently announced deal on Amazon Music Unlimited will earn new subscribers six months of free Disney+. (Former and current Amazon Music subscribers who want to extinguish their simmering hatred of Disney+ and give Flora & Ulysses a whirl are eligible for a three-month trial. Current Disney+ subscribers are eligible for nothing.)