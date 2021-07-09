One on one: A Q&A session with Northwest Whitfield's Mia Sewell

Contributed photo Mia Sewell plays softball and basketball at Northwest Whitfield High School.

Mia Sewell has been playing softball and basketball with the same group of friends for a long time.

"I have played softball since I was 4 years old and I enjoy playing with the friends I have played with through the years," Sewell said. "I have played basketball with my friends since fourth grade when we started travel ball and we have been close friends ever since."

The shortstop and shooting guard is preparing for one final run together with the groups in her upcoming senior seasons in the two sports at Northwest Whitfield High School.

Sewell answered a variety of questions about her life on and off of the court and diamond.

Question: What's your favorite memory so far in high school sports?

Answer: My favorite memory in high school would be winning the region championship in basketball my sophomore year against Gilmer.

Q: Do you have a favorite between the two sports?

A: My favorite sport would be softball because I love being outside and playing in the heat. I've always played for my dad (Aaron) in travel and he has been very tough on me. He has taught me life lessons through softball.

Q: What's your favorite memory so far in high school outside of sports?

A: My favorite memory would be hanging out with friends after football games and dances.

Q: How would you describe yourself outside of sports?

A: I am a fun, energetic kid that is always on the move. Me and my friends never stop.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about the upcoming seasons in each of your sports?

A: I really enjoy playing against rival schools and I hope we bring a region championship back to Northwest.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I hope to attend Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) to complete my degree in education. I want to be a special education teacher when I complete college.

Q: Who is someone that you look up to?

A: I look up to my mom (Brittany) and my dad because they have always supported me and have taught me to be the best person I can be.

Q: What do you like to do for fun outside of school and sports?

A: I really enjoy hanging out with my friends and traveling the country playing travel softball with my Mojo family.

Q: What's your favorite app on your smartphone?

A: My favorite smartphone app would be Snapchat because I enjoy chatting with my friends when I'm not with them.

